Forum in Astana to discuss countering cyber attacks

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani and foreign experts in cybersecurity will gather in Astana on April 12 to discuss the issues of information security and countering cyber attacks, Kazinform correspondent reports.

SOC-FORUM-2018 themed Practices of countering cyber attacks and building information security monitoring centers will be held in the capital of Kazakhstan with the support of the country's Ministry of Defense and Aerospace Industry.

In particular, the experts will focus on issues related to the creation, operation, and interaction of Security Operations Centers.

The organizers hope that it will become an effective platform for discussing topical issues of building and functioning of SOCs, the issues of information security and countering cyber attacks.

A Security Operations Center (SOC) is a centralized unit that deals with security issues on an organizational and technical level.