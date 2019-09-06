Forum of Asian Writers ended in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Forum of the Asian Countries' Writers has ended in Nur-Sultan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Vice Minister of Culture and Sport Nurkissa Daueshov read out a message from Minister of Culture and Sports Aktoty Raimkulova to the event participants:

«Human civilization needs spiritual continuity, cultivation and propagation of common values. The First Forum of Asian Countries’ Writers was held under the slogan ‘Common Roots, Common Worlview, Common Civilization. On one hand, this topic is of global importance. On the other hand, it reflects Kazakhstan’s geopolitical position aimed at preservation of peace and unity,» the message reads.

According to the Minister, the meeting discussed such urgent issues as religious situation in the country as well as countering religious extremism and terrorism in Kazakhstan.

The forum continued with a festive concert with the participation of famous Kazakh performers.

Recall that the First Forum of Asian Countries' Writers began in the Kazakh capital on September 4.