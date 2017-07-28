Forum of domestic producer kicks off in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The III Forum of domestic producers "Uly dala eli" kicked off in Astana today, Kazinform correspondent reports.



The event was attended by the Deputy Minister of Investments and Development of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar, Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Entrepreneurs Chamber Atameken Nurzhan Altayev, Deputy Head of the Baiterek Holding Anuar Omarkhodzhayev and Chairman of the Board of Damu Fund Abay Sarkulov.

"As we know, last year ten memorandums were signed for 10 billion tenge with leading national companies. We hope that in 2017 this number will be much larger, and we hope that all agreements will be implemented. We wish all a successful work at the forum," said Roman Sklyar.



At the event, Kazakh enterprises presented a wide range of goods, from honey and ice cream to cars. According to the organizers, the exhibition center "Korme", where the event was held, could not accommodate all the producers.

Anuar Omarkhodzhayev, Deputy Chairman of Baiterek told about the Holding's support for domestic entrepreneurs. According to him, in line with its strategy, Baiterek will focus on 5 strategic areas.



"They are: support for big business, SME support, increasing the export potential of domestic producers, transferring and introducing innovations, and ensuring the availability of housing for our citizens. We have launched important initiatives that will turn the Baiterek holding into an integrated development institution that meets the modern requirements and expectations of our customers," he said.

One of them is the development of a single digital platform for Holding's services, which would provide integrated business support, Omarkhodzhaev said.



"Automation and optimization of our business processes will allow us to provide a comprehensive service package on the basis of this platform, starting from the development of quality projects in accordance with international standards for debt financing, participation in retail insurance, subsidies, etc. This will allow our clients to receive the above services from anywhere in Kazakhstan without direct contact with company representatives," he explained.



The III Forum of domestic producers "Uly dala eli" is an annual event. the main idea of which is to enable domestic producers to discuss the issues of improving quality and promotion of their goods with the major buyers, increasing the transparency of purchases and exporting.

