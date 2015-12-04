Forum of Eurasian women held in Russia’s Orenburg (PHOTO)

ORENBURG. KAZINFORM - Russia's city of Orenburg has held a forum which brought together female activists from Russia, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.

The international round table themed "The role of women in preservation of common Eurasian socio-cultural and spiritual space" is organized by NGO "Community of nations of Eurasia" and Orenburg regional public organization "Women's Council". The forum was attended by deputies of Kazakhstan Parliament, Legislative Assembly of Orenburg region, editors of women's journals, scientists, experts, and activists of NGOs from Orenburg, Moscow, Astana, Aktobe, Uralsk and Bishkek. Opening the event Vice-Governor - Chief of Staff of the Governor and Government of Orenburg region Dmitry Kulagin spoke about the need to implement huge potential of women's organizations that provide humanization of society and state. The attendees exchange experiences and views on topical issues of equality between women and men, education, protection of family values and reproductive health, prevention of domestic violence. Kazakh MP, Deputy Chairman of the National Commission for Women Affairs, Family and Demographic Policy under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yelena Tarasenko thanked the organizers of the event, which was initiated in September the current year at the Eurasian women's forum in St. Petersburg. Kazakhstan's next task is to achieve 30 percent representation of women in government. At present, the Parliament has 20.1% and the regional legislatures - 13%. 55.7% of women hold different positions in the body of civil servants. During the discussion Kazakhstani parliamentarians expressed their willingness to share their valuable experience on the prevention of domestic violence in families. It is worth noting that the issue is regulated by the legislation of the Republic of Kazakhstan. In conclusion participants of the event laid flowers to the sculpture composition "Come back with victory" located in the memorial and exhibition complex "Salut, Victory!".