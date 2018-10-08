Forums not a solution to the problem of domestic tourism development, Tokayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Senate Speaker of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev tweeted his thoughts on the development of domestic tourism industry in light of the recent State-of-the-Nation Address by President Nursultan Nazarbayev, Kazinform reports.

Speaker Tokayev noted that in order to make the domestic tourism industry profitable, Kazakhstan needs to develop necessary infrastructure.

According to Mr. Tokayev, exhibitions, forums and brochures are not the solution to the problem.



Recall that in his recent Address President Nursultan Nazarbayev paid particular attention to the development of inbound and domestic tourism and the need to unlock rich tourism potential of our country.