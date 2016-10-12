Foul weather forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Chances of precipitation will be high in most regions of Kazakhstan today. According to Kazhydromet, only western and southeastern parts of the country will enjoy fair weather without precipitation.

Wing with gusts up to 15-20 mps will batter South Kazakhstan, Mangistau, Kostanay, Pavlodar, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan and Zhambyl regions.



Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions will be steeped in fog.



Meteorologists warn motorists and pedestrians in Pavlodar, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Akmola and North Kazakhstan regions of black ice.