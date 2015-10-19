  • kz
    Foul weather to persist in Kazakhstan

    07:19, 19 October 2015
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Foul weather will bring bleak wind, fog, and ice-slick to most regions of Kazakhstan today, October 19. Only southern Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation.

    According to Kazhydromet, wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter Akmola, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Mangystau, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar and Karaganda regions. Fog will blanket Pavlodar, Karaganda, Almaty, Zhambyl, Atyrau, South Kazakhstan, Akmola, Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions. Ice-slick is forecast for Pavlodar region.

    Kazakhstan Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan News
