Founder of Kazakh Academy of Labor and Social Relations Besbayev dies

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - On April 21, president and founder of the Kazakh Academy of Labor and Social Relations Mussa Besbayev passed away aged 88 in Almaty city.

Born in 1928 in Atyrau region, Mr. Besbayev was a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University. He began his professional career as a professor at the Almat-Ata Veterinary Institute. He took up the post of the rector of the Seifullin Tselinograd State Pedagogic Institute in 1984.

Four years later he became professor and dean at the Alma-Ata Higher Party School.

In 1994 he initiated the establishment of the Kazakh Academy of Labor and Social Relations.

The mourning ceremony will be held on April 23 at 10:00 a.m. at the academy.