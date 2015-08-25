Four Britons die after plane crashes during sightseeing flight, say reports

QUEBEC. KAZINFORM - Four Britons are reportedly among six people who have been been killed in a light plane crash in Canada's Quebec province.

A French woman and the pilot also died in the crash on Sunday on the north shore of the Gulf of Saint Lawrence, about 311 miles north-east of Montreal. Air Saguenay, which operated the Beaver seaplane, said it was taking part in a routine sightseeing flight departing from Lac Long in Tadoussac, a popular area for whale watching. Kazinform refers to the Guardian. Police in Quebec said the plane crashed in a densely wooded area that is difficult to reach, almost four miles from the community of Bergeronnes. Wreckage was located with the help of parachutists from the Canadian Armed Forces. Britain's Foreign and Commonwealth Office could not confirm if the four were British, but said that it was aware of a plane crash in Les Bergeronnes, adding that officials were urgently working with local authorities to establish the identify of those on board. The French victim, Emilie Delaitre, born in 1987, was visiting the country with her aunt and uncle, who did not board the plane with her, the French consulate told AFP. The four British victims of the crash have not been identified. The pilot was very experienced and had worked for 14 years at Air Saguenay, according to the company's chief executive Jean Tremblay. He told journalists the flight was only supposed to last 20 minutes and had taken place in perfect conditions, with clear visibility and a lack of wind. He said the pilot had more than 6,000 hours of flying experience and the Beaver seaplane had clocked up about 25,000 hours of flight time. Air Saguenay upgraded its security system after another of its seaplanes crashed in bad weather in 2010, resulting in the deaths of four of the six people on board. On its website, the airline says that it provides flights for sightseeing, canoeing expeditions, fishing and hunting trips as well as general charters.