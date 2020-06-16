Four children contract coronavirus in N Kazakhstan

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – Sixteen coronavirus-infected people have been registered in North Kazakhstan region over the past day, Kazinform correspondent reports.

A 39-year-old woman, a 40-year-old man and four children under the age of 14 were diagnosed with the novel coronavirus infection. All of them are the residents of Petropavlovsk.

The patients have been admitted to an infectious ward. An epidemiological investigation is underway.

The region reported 117 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19.