Four children injured in road accident in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Four children were injured as a result of the road accident that occurred in the Imanov Street in Astana.

As the local healthcare department told Kazinform, the children were taken to the Municipal Hospital No2.

“The condition of three children is estimated as moderately severe, while the fourth child has serious traumas,” the press service of the healthcare department says.

According to witnesses, a SUV went over the speed limit and collided with another car in the Imanov street, after which the SUV overturned and hit four children who were walking on the sidewalk at the moment.

More detailed information will be provided later, police said.