Four dead in fatal crash in Almaty region

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM - A road accident in Almaty region claimed lives of four people, severely injuring a young woman, Kazinform reports.

The accident happened on the Almaty-Ust-Kamenogorsk highway next to Shengeldy village, local police confirmed.



The police believe that a Volkswagen Vento driver crashed into a KamAZ truck causing the fatal accident.



As a result of the collision, the driver and three passengers traveling in the Volkswagen vehicle died right away. Paramedics rushed a 21-year-old female passenger of the car to a hospital.



The police are investigating.