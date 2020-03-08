  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Four die at collapsed China quarantine site

    14:09, 08 March 2020
    Photo: None
    SHANGHAI/BEIJING. KAZINFORM - Four people have died in the collapse of a hotel in the Chinese city of Quanzhou, which was being used to quarantine individuals under observation for the coronavirus, Reuters has quoted the Ministry of Emergency Management as saying on Sunday.

    The hotel began to collapse on Saturday evening. As of 10:30 am Beijing time on Sunday, authorities had retrieved 42 individuals from the site of the collapse, the ministry said.

    Of that total, four have been confirmed dead, four have severe injuries, and one remains in critical condition, it said.

    According to China's News Agency, Xinhua, the owner of the building has been summoned by police.

    The building's first floor had been under renovation at the time of the collapse, the news agency said.

    Source: WAM


    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!