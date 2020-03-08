Four die at collapsed China quarantine site

SHANGHAI/BEIJING. KAZINFORM - Four people have died in the collapse of a hotel in the Chinese city of Quanzhou, which was being used to quarantine individuals under observation for the coronavirus, Reuters has quoted the Ministry of Emergency Management as saying on Sunday.

The hotel began to collapse on Saturday evening. As of 10:30 am Beijing time on Sunday, authorities had retrieved 42 individuals from the site of the collapse, the ministry said.

Of that total, four have been confirmed dead, four have severe injuries, and one remains in critical condition, it said.

According to China's News Agency, Xinhua, the owner of the building has been summoned by police.

The building's first floor had been under renovation at the time of the collapse, the news agency said.

Source: WAM