Four imprisoned for illegal migration

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - A criminal case has been studied in the Atyrau region Court in respect of five persons, the nationals of Kazakhstan and Russia who are accused of organization of illegal migration channel.

It has been established in the court that the accused transported the citizens of Afghanistan via Kazakhstan to Russia and EU countries. The trafficking had been performed through the so-called Northern Route through Russian-Finnish border in Murmansk region since October 2015 till March 2016. The migrants were transported as per the plan with the duties strictly assigned among all members of the group. Specially hired taxi driver was delivering the migrants to the Kazakh-Russian border. The head of the criminal group (R. Z.) together with the unidentified persons were the citizens of the Russian Federation and Afghanistan, according to the press service of the Atyrau region specialized court.

The four persons were acknowledged guilty as per the article 264 (creation of transnational organized group), and article 394 (organization of illegal migration) of the RoK Criminal Code.

The head of the group was sentenced to 10 years of imprisonment in high security prison. The others were sentenced to 8 years of imprisonment in the general regime penal colony with confiscation of property. The taxi driver was sentenced to 3 years of imprisonment.