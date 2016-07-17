Four Kazakhstanis killed in Nice terrorist attack - MFA

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani family missing in Nice became victims of the terrorist attack, Kazinform reports citing the Foreign Affairs Ministry. The officials confirmed also nationality of one more woman killed during the massacre.

"With a deep regret we inform that Lyubov Panchenko (born 1956), Marina Panchenko (born 1983) and Sylvie Panchenko (born 2013) were killed in the errorist attack in Nice. We express our condolences to the family of the dead. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan will render all required assistance to the relatives of the victims," the press service of the MFA told Kazinform.



The Ministry confirmed also citizenship of one more woman - Natalya Otto (born 1959) - who also died in Nice. Earlier, Kazinform reported that she worked as a teacher of the Russian Language and Literature at a primary school at the Parish of the Nativity of Christ in Antwerp. Otto, who was of Russian descent, left Kazakhstan after the collapse of the Soviet Union, but she was the citizen of Kazakhstan.



According to the Foreign Office, the details of their death are investigated.



Earlier, Kazinform reported about the family which were holidaying in Nice. A family of four people - a grandfather, a grandmother, their daughter and a granddaughter - came to Nice from Kazakhstan. On Thursday, the grandfather stayed at home, while the other three decided to walk around the city and went missing.