    Four military servicemen injured in explosion at testing ground in Siberia

    20:34, 16 June 2020
    NOVOSIBIRSK. KAZINFORM Four military servicemen have been injured in an artillery shell explosion in the Novosibirsk Region due to the gross violation of safety rules, the press service of the Central Military District informed TASS on Tuesday.

    «According to preliminary data, four military servicemen sustained limb injuries on June 15, 2020, as an artillery shell detonated at the testing ground because of the gross violation of safety rules,» the press service said, TASS reports.

    Those injured were taken to a medical facility, their injuries are not life-threatening.

    The military district’s commission, together with the law enforcement agencies, has launched an investigation.


