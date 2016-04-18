Four more enterprises of Almaty region to join National Champions program

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM Four enterprises of Almaty region want to join the National Champions program, Kazinform learnt from Amandyk Batalov, Governor of the region, as saying at the press conference devoted to discussion of implementation of 100 Specific Steps National Plan in Taldykorgan today.

According to him, Baiterek National Management Holding selected five enterprises last year for this purpose.

“Four more companies applied for participation in the program this year. They are SYNERGY LLP (metal shingles production), Alatau Kus JSC (poultry meat production) from Ili district, NURSAT LLP (construction) and Isker Company LLP (ceramic and wall materials production) from Karasai district,” he added.

The Governor expressed confidence that National Champions will be a new source of economic growth and increasing competitiveness of the domestic business.

