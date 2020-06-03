  • kz
    Four pairs of twins born in Pavlodar

    10:50, 03 June 2020
    Photo: None
    PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM – Four pairs of twins were born in the city of Pavlodar at the beginning of summer. Doctors continue to monitor both mothers and newborns at hospitals, Kazinform has learnt from pavlodarnews.kz.

    «Two newborn boys were the first to come into this world. Then, another couple welcomed another pair of boy twins,» the regional healthcare department revealed.

    A mother of two gave birth to her first pair of girl twins on June 1. The second pair of girl twins was born the same day.

    Eight newborns were born at the same perinatal center in Pavlodar on June 1. Of 8, 3 are newborn boys and 5 are newborn girls.


