Four people killed in helicopter crash in Russian Siberian city of Ulan-Ude

ULAN-UDE. KAZINFORM Four people were killed after a helicopter crashed Ulan-Ude, the capital of Siberia's Buryatia republic, a local police source told TASS on Sunday.

"A helicopter crashed in Ulan-Ude. Four people on board of the aircraft were killed," the source said.

The department of the Russian Emergencies Ministry in the republic of Buryatia confirmed the information.

"We do confirm that a helicopter crashed in Ulan-Ude," the local emergencies department announced to TASS adding that police and rescuers currently work at the scene of the incident.