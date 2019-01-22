  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Four regions of Kazakhstan to see stormy weather on Wednesday

    18:54, 22 January 2019
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Weather warning for January 23 has been announced in four regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet Weather Service.

    In some areas of Aktobe region, there will be a snowstorm and ice slick. Southwesterly wind changing to the northwest will strengthen up to 15-20 meters per second. Chances of a storm: 90 to 95 percent.

    Kostanay region will see a snowstorm, ice slick, and 15-20 mps southwesterly wind shifting around to the northwest. Chances of a storm: 90 to 95 percent.

    In Kyzylorda region, patchy fog and ice slick will remain on 23rd and 25th January. Chances of a storm: 90 to 95 percent.

    In Mangistau region, patchy fog and ice slick are expected. Chances of a storm: 90 to 95 percent.

    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!