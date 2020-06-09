  • kz
    •

    Four regions to brace for heat wave, thunder and dust storms

    17:28, 09 June 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A storm warning has been declared for the four regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports with reference to Kazhydromet.

    On June 10, a thunderstorm is expected to batter West Kazakhstan region, as well as a heat wave of up to 35 degree Celsius is forecast during daytime. A thunderstorm is expected to pound Uralsk city on June 10.

    On June 10-11, the temperature is expected to rise up to 35-38 degrees Celsius in Atyrau region. A IV level fire danger is likely to persist. On the same day, Atyrau city is expected to brace for a 36-38 degree Celsius heat.

    On June 10, northeasterly winds are to batter Kyzylorda region, gusts of up to 15-20 m/s are expected. In Kyzylorda city northerly, northeasterly winds accompanied by gusts of up to 15-20 m/s and dust storm are anticipated.

    On June 10, Magistau region will brace for a heat wave with the temperature rising up to 38 degree Celsius during daytime. Storm probability is 90-100%.


    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
