Four regions to see stormy weather, ice slick next two days

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Weather warning for 14th and 15th March have been announced in four regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet Weather Service.

In Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, a 15-20 mps southerly and southwesterly wind is expected on March 15. The chances of a storm: 85% to 90%.

On March 14, Akmola region will see patchy fog, ice slick, as well as southerly and southwesterly wind strengthening up to 15-20 mps.

On March 15, in Akmola region, there will be 15-20 mps westerly, northwesterly wind at nighttime. In the daytime, the wind will strengthen up to 15-20 mps with 23-28 mps gusts, the wind speed will even exceed 30 mps. Moreover, ice slick and blizzard are predicted.

In Kostanay region, the southwesterly wind will strengthen up to 15-20 mps with gusts of 25 mps on March 14. Patchy fog and ice slick are expected. The chances of a storm: 90% to 95%.

In North Kazakhstan region, the westerly, northwesterly wind will strengthen up to 15-20 mps, with gusts up to 23-28 mps on March 15. In the daytime, the wind speed will exceed 30 mps. There will be ice slick and snowstorm in some areas.