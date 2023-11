Four roads closed due to bad weather in E Kazakhstan

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - East Kazakhstan Internal Affairs Dept has issued information on limiting movement of vehicles on 4 roads of the region.

Poor visibility, snowstorm and strong wind have shut down roads Ust-Kamenogorsk - Russian Federation border (108-123 km); Ust-Kamenogorsk - Zyryanovsk; Almaty - Ust-Kamenogorsk (977-1073 km); Ust-Kamenogorsk - Semey. According to the regional Internal Affairs Dept, wind in the region will strengthen to 28-30 meters per second.