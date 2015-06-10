Four students die after electric shock at college field in Akmola rgn

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - Four students were killed by electric shock in the village of Korgalzhyn, Akmola region.

This was reported in the press service of the regional Internal Affairs Department. The accident occurred today in Korgalzhyn village. Four students of Agricultural College worked near the educational institution. They raised an iron ladder and clipped 380-volt wire. The four young men have died on the spot.

Investigation is underway.