Four-volume work of renowned turcologist presented in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The International Turkic Academy (TWESCO) made a presentation of a four-volume work of a renowned turcologist Emir Najip "Comparative-historical vocabulary of Turkic languages of the 14th century" in Astana on Friday, Kazinform reports.

The four-volume work is the first full edition of Najip's dictionary, quite valuable work for Turkic studies.



During the presentation, President of the International Turkic Academy Darkhan Kydyrali noted that the four-volume dictionary comprises nearly 2,500 words. The first volume was published in Moscow in 1979. However, other volumes have never been released.



The presentation of the four-volume dictionary was held within the framework of Eurasian Book Fair 2017 in Astana.







"This is the second time the book fair takes place in Astana. The first one was held in 2016. I hope it will become an annual tradition. It resembles international book fairs in Germany and India. A book fair is the reflection of spiritual growth and culture of each nation. That is why it is so relevant these days, professors, member of the International Academy of Sciences Adil Akhmetov told Kazinform correspondent.



In attendance at the presentation were statesmen and public figures, heads of international organizations, diplomats, heads of diplomatic corps accredited in Kazakhstan, turcologists and more.



