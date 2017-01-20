Fowler says Gennady Golovkin most feared fighter in the game

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - British boxer Anthony Fowler gave a shootout to undefeated Kazakhstani middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

"#GGG The most feared fighter in the game #gennadygolovkin #Kazakhstan #boxing #motivation #TeamMachine" Fowler wrote in his Instagram.



It should be noted that Fowler was stunned by another Kazakh boxer Zhanibek Alimkhanuly in the Men's middleweight 75kg weight category at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.



After losing to Alimkhanuly at the Rio Olympics, Fowler said: "That was a tough fight. I knew as soon as the draw was made I was up against it. He [Alimkhanuly] was world champion a few years back and he's not lost many fights... He just got the better of me tonight. He had that arm with the left hook, I just couldn't evade it. I couldn't get away."