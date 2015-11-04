Fox breaks into exhibit and kills 14 penguins in Melbourne zoo

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Melbourne zoo keepers are devastated after 14 penguins were mauled to death by a fox.

The bodies were found on Wednesday morning after a fox broke into the exhibit overnight.

The surviving 15 penguins have all been checked over by zoo vets and were moved to a secure area until it could be confirmed the fox had left the zoo, or been caught.

Justin Valentine, manager of the wild seas section of the zoo, says the surviving penguins are uninjured and are all settling in to their temporary accommodation in the area used for many years as the penguin feeding school.

"Keepers had suspected for the past week that a fox had managed to enter the zoo, but so far the traps and camera traps set up have been unsuccessful in locating it," he said.

"As the zoo's 22 hectares include large areas of densely planted vegetation and it is surrounded by parkland, it is relatively easy for a fox to hide during the day."

The zoo is working with a fox control expert, and additional measures are being taken to further fox-proof gates at the zoo.

Pest control is part of the brief of trail of the elephants manager Dominic Moss, who is liaising with the fox control consultant.

"Foxes are found throughout Melbourne's parks and suburbs, but their nocturnal pattern of activity means that people are rarely aware of their presence," he said. For more information go to The Guardian.com.