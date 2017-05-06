  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    France bans extremely thin models

    11:08, 06 May 2017
    Photo: None
    LONDON. KAZINFORM A law in France banning the use of unhealthily thin fashion models has come into effect.

    Models will need to provide a doctor's certificate attesting to their overall physical health, with special regard to their body mass index (BMI) - a measure of weight in relation to height.

    The health ministry says the aim is to fight eating disorders and inaccessible ideals of beauty.

    Digitally altered photos will also have to be labelled from 1 October.

    Images where a model's appearance has been manipulated will need to be marked photographie retouchée (English: retouched photograph).
     
    Employers breaking the law could face fines of up to 75,000 euros (£63,500; $82,000) and up to six months in jail.

    France is not the first country to legislate on underweight models - Italy, Spain and Israel have all done so.

    Anorexia affects between 30,000 to 40,000 people in France, 90% of whom are women.

    Read more on BBC

    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!