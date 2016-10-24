France begins to clear ‘Jungle’ camp
13:48, 24 October 2016
LONDON. KAZINFORM Over 1,200 policemen and officials started to clear the ‘Jungle' migrant camp in Calais which had become a house for around 7,000 people, Kazinform refers to BBC.
There are 7,500 beds available in centres across France for the Calais migrants.
On Tuesday, demolishing works at the camp will be launched and the whole operation is expected to finish in three days.
According to French interior ministry, “if there are migrants who refuse to leave, or NGOs who cause trouble, the police might be forced to intervene.”
