  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    France church attack: Priest killed by two 'IS soldiers'

    04:37, 27 July 2016
    Photo: None
    LONDON. KAZINFORM An 84-year-old priest was killed and four other people taken hostage by two armed men who stormed his church in a suburb of Rouen in northern France.

    The two attackers, who said they were from the so-called Islamic State (IS), slit Fr Jacques Hamel's throat during a morning Mass, officials say.

    Police surrounded the church and shot dead both hostage-takers. French media named one of them as Adel K.

    One of the hostages is in a critical condition in hospital.

    President Francois Hollande, visiting the scene, in Saint Etienne-du-Rouvray, said the attackers had committed a "cowardly assassination" and France would fight IS "by all means".

    Pope Francis decried the "pain and horror of this absurd violence". 

    Read more at BBC 

    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!