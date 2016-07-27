France church attack: Priest killed by two 'IS soldiers'

LONDON. KAZINFORM An 84-year-old priest was killed and four other people taken hostage by two armed men who stormed his church in a suburb of Rouen in northern France.

The two attackers, who said they were from the so-called Islamic State (IS), slit Fr Jacques Hamel's throat during a morning Mass, officials say.



Police surrounded the church and shot dead both hostage-takers. French media named one of them as Adel K.



One of the hostages is in a critical condition in hospital.



President Francois Hollande, visiting the scene, in Saint Etienne-du-Rouvray, said the attackers had committed a "cowardly assassination" and France would fight IS "by all means".



Pope Francis decried the "pain and horror of this absurd violence".



