France: Death toll from coronavirus rises to 1,995

PARIS. KAZINFORM France saw a slight decline in the number of fatalities from coronavirus nationwide on Friday.

There were 297 more deaths recorded in the day, raising the death toll to 1,995, the Public Health Office said, Anadolu Agency reports.

The tally of cases confirmed is at 32,964, according to the official figures.

Out of 15,732 people hospitalized, 3,787 are in intensive care.

Jerome Salomon, director general of health, brought a positive aspect to light in identifying the number of those cured.

«Nearly 5,700 people left the hospital cured,» he cited, up from 4,948 the day before.

Nonetheless, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe announced in a televised address that the 14-day containment imposed on the nation on March 17 will be extended until April 15.

«It is clear that we are only at the beginning of the epidemic wave,» he said from the Elysee Palace, emphasizing that the containment may even be extended if the situation warrants it.

President Emmanuel Macron has also called on the military to assist in the more ravaged areas of the country in the east and the north, deeming it Operation Resilience.

The global death toll from the virus has surpassed 26,800, with more than 586,000 cases reported worldwide, according to the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

Despite the severity of the virus, most people experience mild symptoms and recover in due time.