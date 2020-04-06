France: Death toll from COVID-19 hits 8,078

PARIS. KAZINFORM The Paris Marathon was to be held on Sunday, April 5, but France finds itself in another sort of race, one against time, to beat the coronavirus which has so far killed 8,078 in the country.

T he country's current death toll includes 357 deaths in hospitals and 161 in nursing homes, Anadolu Agency reports.

The country has reported 70,478 cases in total, while 51,557 of them have been hospitalized, with 6,978 in intensive care. The numbers were announced late Sunday by Director General of Health Jerome Salomon in his daily briefing to the press.

The number of those in intensive care is up by only 140 from the previous day -- a significant drop, and a positive sign. A total of 16,183 patients have recovered so far.

Known as the Schneider Electric Marathon, Paris's biggest foot race has now been rescheduled for Oct. 18.

President Macron issued a nationwide 14-day lockdown on March 17, which was extended last week by Prime Minister Edouard Philippe until April 15.

As the number of infections stabilizes and the curve flattens, the next few days will prove crucial in considering a further extension of the lockdown, and whether certain sectors of the population can be allowed to return to everyday life.

After originating in China last December, COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, has spread to at least 183 countries and regions across the world, with its epicenter shifting to Europe.

Worldwide, over 1.2 million cases of coronavirus have been reported, with over 68,000 deaths, and more than 258,400 recoveries, according to data compiled by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

Despite the severity of the virus, most people experience mild symptoms and recover in due time