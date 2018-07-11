France in World Cup final, England and Croatia prepare for semifinal

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Team France has become the first finalist of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia and will face the winner of the England vs. Croatia semifinal due on Wednesday.

In the first semifinal match of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, played on Tuesday night in Russia's St. Petersburg, the French national football team defeated Belgium 1-0 to become the first team to vie for the much-coveted FIFA World Cup Trophy this year, TASS reports.

The only goal in the game was scored after the teams'15-minute mid-time break with a thunderous shot on the speed from a corner kick of French defender Samuel Umtiti.

The match at the over 68,000-seat capacity Saint Petersburg Arena saw an attendance of some 64,286, including FIFA President Gianni Infantino, French President Emmanuel Macron as well as King Philippe of Belgium with his spouse Queen Mathilde. The list of football fans being present in Saint Petersburg for the match between France and Belgium saw a host of celebrities including legendary rock star Mick Jagger from 'Rolling Stones' and Hollywood film star Pamela Anderson.

The World Cup final will take place at Moscow's Luzhniki stadium on July 15. The match for the third place will be held on July 14 in St. Petersburg.

