France interested in development of tourism, medicine, agriculture in Almaty region

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM - France is interested in the development of tourism, medicine agriculture in Almaty region of Kazakhstan, this has been said by Francis Etienne French Ambassador to the Republic of Kazakhstan during his working trip to Zhetysu district.

The Ambassador and head of the region Amandyk Batalov also discussed the issues of increasing the number of thoroughbred horses and horse meat exports. In addition, the French Ambassador informed Mr. Batalov about launching of a direct flight Astana - Paris and plans to establish a Franco-Kazakh Chamber of Entrepreneurs, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the regional administration office. Cooperation between Kazakhstan and France began in 1991. Almaty region has a "Malthouse Soufflet Kazakhstan" of the French company "Soufflet", a dairy plant LLP "Danone Berkut". "Soitec" company of France and a battery factory "Kainar AKB" plan to implement a project "The construction of solar power plants and production of solar modules". French Ambassador Francis Etienne plans to meet with businessmen of Almaty region, visit various cultural sites of Taldykorgan, Charyn Canyon and Kolsai lakes, as well as get acquainted with the progress of the ICBC projects "Khorgos - Eastern Gates" and "The dry port".