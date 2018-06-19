  • kz
    France, Ireland and Norway to vie for Qazaq Kuresi 2018 title

    17:25, 19 June 2018
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM 2018 Qazaq Kuresi  (Kazakh Wrestling) Championship will take place in Batumi, Georgia. 

    80 sportsmen from 21 countries of the world such as Latvia, Russia, Poland, Armenia, Albania, Turkey, Norway, Israel, Azerbaijan, Cyprus, etc. will compete in the Kazakh national wrestling competition. It is initiated by the International Qazaq Kuresi Federation.

    "For the first time ever athletes from France, Ireland, Norway, Israel, Ukraine, Estonia, Turkey and other countries will take part in the Qazaq Kuresi European Championship," advisor to secretary general of the International Federation Ulan Rysskul said.

    10 foreign and 6 Kazakhstan's referees will score the championship and determine the best.

    Kazakhstan Sport Top Story
