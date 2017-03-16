France is ready to render all round support to Kazakhstan - Yves Pozzo di Borgo

ASTANA. KAZINFORM France is ready to provide all-round support to Kazakhstan in its efforts to join the club of developed and prospering countries of the world. French senator, Vice President of the Commission for European Affairs, Chairperson of France-Kazakhstan Group of Friendship Yves Pozzo di Borgo said it commenting on the Kazakh President's latest Address to the Nation.

"This year, we mark the 25th jubilee of the Kazakh-French friendly relations. Kazakhstan has passed a long way since gaining its independence. Throughout this way, the Kazakh President's international initiatives have always been relevant and of global importance," the French senator noted.



According to him, with a great interest he learnt about the large-scale reforms initiated by the President of Kazakhstan in political and socio-economic sectors aimed at further democratization of the country.

"These reforms help adapt the state structure and national economy to a regular stage of the country's development and to new global challenges. Having familiarized with N.Nazarbayev's annual Address to the Nation, I got assured again in his commitment to the policy of promotion of active reforms. I am confident that those practical steps he offered will let Kazakhstan enter the club of developed and prospering countries of the world in the nearest future and France is ready to provide all-round support to your country in this issue," the French senator said.