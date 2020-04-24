France, Kazakhstan presidential institutions bear similarity, Philippe Martine

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Ambassador of France to Kazakhstan, Philippe Martine, spoke at a conference dedicated to 30th anniversary of the Institute of Presidency in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Our world is experiencing unprecedented crisis; the pandemic continues to spread all over the world. Our countries are involved in the fight against the virus, and the full extent of the economic consequences of this shock, which affects all the countries, is still tangible. Oil slipped into negative pricing for the first time in history,» said Philippe Martine.

He emphasized that as long as we do not have an effective vaccine, we will not be able to move forward.

«We need international cooperation more than ever; we need solidarity in the fight against the pandemic. We need well-funded and functioning multilateral organizations such as the WHO. We need solidarity with the weakest countries, solidarity in the EU. France insists on the implementation of effective measures aimed at revitalizing our economy. We need solidarity between Europe and Asia. The strategic partnership that unites France and Kazakhstan remains one of our business priorities. For all this to work, we need strong and sustainable national institutions. The Presidential Institutes of France and Kazakhstan have similarities, and everyone knows about it,» said the French Ambassador to Kazakhstan.