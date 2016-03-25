France minibus crash: all 12 passengers killed in truck collision

MONTBEUGNY. KAZINFORM - Twelve people have been killed when the minibus they were travelling in collided with a heavy truck late on Thursday in central France, local authorities said.

The minibus was travelling from Switzerland to Portugal when the accident happened on a major route passing through Montbeugny in the department of Allier just before midnight.

"The 12 passengers of the minibus, who were all Portuguese, are dead," a statement from the local authority said.

The youngest victim was a girl of about 12, local government official David Delavoet told France Info.

The minibus had swerved into the path of oncoming traffic and collided head-on with the truck, officials said.

The driver of the minibus and the two Italian drivers of the truck survived the crash with minor injuries, the local authority said.

An initial inquiry said the minibus driver was not under the influence of alcohol, and police have opened an investigation into the cause of the crash.

Nearly 60 firefighter, six ambulances and 20 police and highway officials were sent to the scene, where a local village hall was turned into a temporary morgue.

The road, route nationale 79, has been closed following the accident, and was expected to remain shut until 6am local time on Friday.

Le Monde reported that the road - la route Centre-Europe Atlantique (RCEA), which runs east to west across the country - is considered one of the most dangerous in France.

