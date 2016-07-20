  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    France mobilizes 10,000 reserve security personnel - Hollande

    16:59, 20 July 2016
    Photo: None
    PARIS. KAZINFORM French President Francois Hollande on Wednesday said he ordered the mobilization of 10,000 operational reserve personnel to boost the country's security.

    "I gave the order to mobilize the second-level operational reserve that consists of former military personnel and police officers," Hollande said in an address to the French National Gendarmerie Training Center.

    France has been on high alert since the deadly Paris attacks in November 2015. The state of emergency was due to expire on July 26. Earlier on Wednesday, the French National Assembly voted to extend the state of emergency for six months in the wake of the July 14 attack in Nice that resulted in the deaths of 84 people.

    Source: Sputniknews 

    Tags:
    World News News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!