France - one of Kazakhstan's main trade partners in Europe - PM

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Government of Kazakhstan wants French business to feel good in the country, Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev said at the roundtable on Thursday timed to the 10th anniversary of the strategic partnership between the two countries, Kazinform reports.





During the roundtable, the Head of the Kazakh Government reminded that last year Kazakhstan and France had celebrated 25 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations and this year they mark 10 years of strategic partnership.



"It is very important for us that throughout all those years France has remained our friend and reliable partner. We cooperate across a range of areas, including economy, education, science, business, and tourism. Today we have representatives of French business who work in Kazakhstan. I would like to take this opportunity to say that the Government of Kazakhstan appreciates and supports you at all levels," Bakytzhan Sagintayev said.







Prime Minister Sagintayev continued by stressing that France is one of Kazakhstan's main trade partners in Europe. Presently, some 140 joint enterprises with French capital function in Kazakhstan, including Alstom, Airbus and more.



"We want French business to feel good in Kazakhstan and carry out active work in that direction (...) We continue to improve Kazakhstan's investment climate and open our country and our market to our friends and partners. I am convinced French business circles will be able to play active role in those processes," he added.





