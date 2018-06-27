France ready to offer E Kazakhstan students educational grants

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - Ambassador of France to Kazakhstan H.E. Philippe Martinet met with deputy akim (mayor) of Ust Kamenogorsk city Olga Bulavkina today, Kazinform has learnt from the regional administration's press service.

During the meeting, Ms Bulavkina noted that the city attaches great importance to prospects of cooperation with France across many spheres, especially in tourism and education.



Ambassador Martinet, in turn, emphasized that education is a promising area for cooperation between Kazakhstan and France. He said he came to East Kazakhstan region in order to explore opportunities of teaching French to kids at regional schools.



"This is the second time I visit Ust-Kamenogorsk. First of all, I came here to establish close cooperation. I want to talk to local students about educational grants which the French Government offers international students. So far, only students from Almaty and Astana got our educational grants," Ambassador Martinet noted.



He promised to come back as soon as possible with a host of specific ideas and proposals on cooperation in the areas the sides touched upon. The French diplomat also invited the administration of the city to attend a concert of a French singer Joyce Jonathan tonight.



Joyce Jonathan will come to Kazakhstan as part of the international festival Fête de la Musique arranged by the French Embassy.