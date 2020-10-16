France registers record 30,000 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

PARIS. KAZINFORM - France has announced a record 30,000 new COVID-19 cases in a day, WAM reports.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex made the revelation on Twitter, calling on French citizens to understand the seriousness of the situation.

«All of us have, within us, the possibility, by our behaviour, to protect us, to protect others and to slow the circulation of the virus.»

In France, a four-week state of emergency was re-introduced on Wednesday, with Castex revealing the extent of the measures the following afternoon.