  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    France registers record 30,000 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

    09:07, 16 October 2020
    Photo: None
    PARIS. KAZINFORM - France has announced a record 30,000 new COVID-19 cases in a day, WAM reports.

    French Prime Minister Jean Castex made the revelation on Twitter, calling on French citizens to understand the seriousness of the situation.

    «All of us have, within us, the possibility, by our behaviour, to protect us, to protect others and to slow the circulation of the virus.»

    In France, a four-week state of emergency was re-introduced on Wednesday, with Castex revealing the extent of the measures the following afternoon.


    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!