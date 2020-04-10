France's aircraft carrier reports 50 confirmed coronavirus cases

PARIS. KAZINFORM - Fifty crew members on board of French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle have tested positive for the coronavirus, the Ministry of Armed Forces announced on Friday, Xinhua reports.

«The results of 66 tests have concluded the presence of 50 COVID-19 cases on board of Charles de Gaulle. Three sailors have been evacuated on an aircraft, to be taken to a hospital in France,» the ministry said in a statement, adding that none of the confirmed cases have suffered «worsening health» so far.

On Wednesday, the ministry announced that the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier had interrupted its mission after the discovery of around 40 suspected COVID-19 cases on board.

A team of epidemiologists from the army health service had been dispatched to check the spread of the virus among the 1,760 personnel on board.

Following joint exercises in the Baltic Sea with other European navies, the French navy's flagship was originally scheduled to return to the Mediterranean port of Toulon on April 23. With confirmed infections aboard, it had been ordered to head home early.