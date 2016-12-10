France's Council of State rejects Mukhtar Ablyazov's extradition to Russia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The French Council of State has refused to extradite fugitive Kazakh banker Mukhtar Ablyazov to Russia, Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the council.

France's highest administrative court made the final ruling in Ablyazov's extradition case on Friday evening.



Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan, Russia and Ukraine sought extradition of the former head of BTA Bank, Mukhtar Ablyazov, on embezzlement charge.



The ex-banker is accused of embezzling up to $6 billion from BTA Bank in Almaty city. Ablyazov was arrested near the Riviera resort in Cannes on July 31, 2013.