France's ITER to participate in EXPO 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - During his working trip to France general director of the Republican State Enterprise "National Nuclear Center of the Republic of Kazakhstan" Erlan Batyrbekov met with Director General of ITER Corporation Bernard Bigot, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Mr. Bigot informed Kazakhstani colleagues of current state of the project on construction of international pilot nuclear-fusion reactor, results achieved and prospects.



The delegation of the center, in turn, made a presentation about Kazakhstani Tokamak KTM for Material Testing, its characteristics and plans to put it into service.



It was noted that Tokamak KTM for Material Testing will be one of the key exhibit items at the EXPO 2017 in Astana.



The French side commended the capacity of Tokamak KTM and expressed interest in holding joint research on its basis.



Bernard Bigot also confirmed that ITER's delegation will participate in the upcoming exhibition.