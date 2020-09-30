France seeks cooperation with Kazakhstan in earthquake engineering

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The French Association of Earthquake Engineering (AFPS) has sent a letter to Kazakh Research and Design Institute for Seismic Construction and Architecture seeking cooperation, Kazinform cites the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan.

Pierre Sollogoub, AFPS Honored President, called Yeraly Shokbarov, Managing Director of Production at the Kazakh Research and Design Institute for Seismic Construction and Architecture to be involved in cooperative projects in the field of earthquake engineering.

Cooperation includes sharing experiences in seismic safety of buildings and constructions, examining and implementing new building techniques, joint training of young specialists as well as theoretical and empirical research.

Notably, in July 2020 Kazakhstan joined the International Association of Earthquake Engineering (IAEE) and is represented by Yeraly Shokbarov.