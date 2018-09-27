France, South Korea and Hungary to cement ties with E Kazakhstan

UST KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM Governor of East Kazakhstan region Danial Akhmetov has met with ambassadors of France, South Korea and Hungary, the regional information centre reports.

The parties debated development of medicine in the region, particularly, hematocytology and ethiology. Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of France to Kazakhstan Philippe Martinet assured that France is ready to support development of Kazakhstan's medicine.





The same day the governor had talks with Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Kazakhstan Kim Dae-sik, and the Consul of the Republic of Korea in Kazakhstan. The Korean diplomats highly appreciated the quality of velvet antlers products made in the region, noted the growing potential of cooperation in processing of medicinal herbs and digitalization.



Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Hungary to Kazakhstan Andrash Barani said that Hungary is the industrial country with highly-developed agriculture, horticulture and winegrowing. He said Hungary is interested in developing cooperation in agriculture, tourism and healthcare.