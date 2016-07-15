France to hold 3 days of national mourning after deadly attack in Nice

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM - France will observe three days of national mourning starting tomorrow in memory of the victims of the deadly attack that killed at least 84 people on July 14 in Nice, Kazinform correspondent reported from Brussels.

"The President of the French Republic made a decision to announce three days of national mourning on July 16, 17 and 18 to pay respect to the victims of the Nice attack. Flags will be placed at half-mast from today," Prime Minister of France Manuel Valls told the media on the steps of the Elysee Palace.



"The goal of terrorists was to instill fear and panic. But France will not allow itself to be destabilized," Prime Minister Valls said.



In his words, France was struck in her heart on the 14th of July - the day of the national celebration.