    Francophone Spring to kick off in Kazakhstan

    20:55, 27 February 2019
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The French-speaking culture festival will start on March 1 in Kazakhstan with participation of embassies of five countries.

    The Francophone Spring cultural events will be held on March 1-April 30 by the embassies of Belgium, Canada, France, Morocco and Switzerland jointly with the network of French Alliances of Kazakhstan. A press conference involving ambassadors of French-speaking countries devoted to the Francophonie and Francophone Spring took place at the Central Communications Service.

    The festival will start on March 1 in Shymkent with Moroccan and Belgian films to be screened.

    The Francophone Spring is a season of cultural events that will take place throughout the country.

    Culture
