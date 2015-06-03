Freddie Roach: A lot of people don&#39;t know who Golovkin is

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - American trainer Freddie Roach believes that Gennady ‘GGG' Golovkin needs to work on his profile in America, Vesti.kz reports.

Roach, the man behind Filipino Manny Pacquiao and Puerto Rican Miguel Cotto, told boxingscene.com that GGG needs more exposure in the U.S.

"He [Golovkin] came by my gym a couple times. He's a very nice guy and I like him. But the thing is that when Manny Pacquiao walked by and didn't know who he was I was surprised because most fighters know other fighters and Manny Pacquiao had no idea who he was. If Manny Pacquiao doesn't know who one of the best P4P fighters in the world is - there's a lot of people who don't know that and maybe that's why he needs a little more exposure in America," Roach said.